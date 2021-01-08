PORTLAND — The holidays are a time for giving and in honor of the season, UScellular is supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine with a gift of $5,000.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine used the funds to help make this time a little brighter for kids, teens and their families by giving 100 families $50 gift cards to Hannaford supermarkets. UScellular’s gift to the Club is part of $110,000 in funding that will support 24 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country this month.

“This year has been a challenging time but with the holidays finally here, now is a great time to give back and spread some cheer,” Matt Kasper, director of sales for New England at UScellular said. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine has faced plenty of obstacles during this pandemic, yet they continue to support our local youth every day. We hope this support provides some enjoyment for the members and captures our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the staff.”

Earlier this year, UScellular provided $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine to support the Club’s COVID-19 relief efforts. For more information about UScellular’s corporate responsibility initiatives, go to www.uscellular.com/about/community-outreach.

