FREEPORT – Anthony W. Cremonese, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2020, after battling a long illness. Anthony was born in Portland Jan 6, 1941, the son of the late David Cremonese Sr. and Rita (Mazerole) Cremonese.Anthony attended Portland Schools and graduated from Portland High school where he loved playing football. Anthony attended Bowdoin college playing football and then joined the Marine Corps in July 1961. He was an Aircraft Mechanic on Helicopters. While training in Memphis he was invited to attend the movies with Elvis Presley and his entourage — Twice! He was stationed at New River, N.C. where he spoke of fond memories of his Med float 64-65 aboard the USS Shadwell LSD-15. After his tour of duty, he ventured into several fields to include salesman, then he followed in his father’s footsteps and became an entrepreneur first running the Rook and Pawn for a few years before opening the Max night club, providing entertainment for teens and adults through the ’80s. He then started Acorn BBS a computer service before the internet was a “thing”.Anthony had several passions to include photography, bird watching, wildlife, computers, aquarium fish, avid reader, astronomy, trains, talking on his CB and ham radio operator. His love of animals was apparent raising rabbits, goats, ducks, chickens and of course his dogs, Rufus and Sally and Minew his Maine Coon cat. Anthony leaves behind his sisters, Barbara Graham and her husband Christopher of Westbrook, Cheryl Kittredge and her husband Kenneth of Portland and his brother, David Cremonese Jr. of Portland; his sons, Michael of Florida, Nicholas of Winthrop and his daughter, Teresa Meeks of Lewiston; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; his niece, Deana; and his beloved son, Peter Cremonese. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. The family would like to thank The Home Health team from Togus VA and Comfort Keepers. Also thank you to Beacon Hospice for their loving, compassionate care.

Guest Book