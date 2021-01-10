MOBILE, Ala. – Colon LaForrest Mills passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. He was the son of the late Scott Tolman Mills and Marion Lamson, of Portland.Colon lived his adult life as a resident of Augusta, Maine, Lake Wales, Fla., Daphne, Ala., and Freeport, Main. Colon was predeceased by his wife Lynne in 1990; brother Scott T. Mills Jr. in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia F. Mills; his son Larry Mills and wife Yolanda, and their children Sabrina and Gregory; his daughter Linda (Mills) Atkinson and husband Steve, and their children Lindsey and Jillian. He also leaves behind Sylvia’s children Cindy Dow, Sandra Speed, Christine Lewis andScott Houston.Burial services will be held by the family at a later date.Complete obituary is on hughesfuneralhome.org.

