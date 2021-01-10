WELLS – Janice Donna Brooks, “JB”, 69, of Wells, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Biddeford on April 1, 1951, the daughter of James Brooks Jr., and Jacqueline (Cote) Brooks. She was a graduate of Thornton Academy, class of 1969.

Janice was retired from the Department of Transportation and was a member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards and dice, going to the beach and the casino. She was always the life of a party; witty, outspoken and loved by many.

She is predeceased by her two brothers, John Brooks Sr., and James Brooks III.

Janice is survived by two daughters, Melissa Parris of Alfred, Christal Brooks of Wells, her son-in-law Dechan Thomas of Wells; five brothers, Joseph Brooks of Biddeford, Jeffrey Brooks of Florida, Jay Brooks of Alfred, Jerry Brooks, Joey Brooks of Lyman, four sisters, Joanne Brooks of Monson, Jackie Newell of New Hampshire, June Teras of Westbrook, Judy Phelps of Shapleigh; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Per Janice’s request, the family be holding a private celebration of her life.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Janice’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., P.O. Box 910, Wells, ME 04090.

Guest Book