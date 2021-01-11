Atria Kennebunk residents and staff received the COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, Jan. 9 as part of Sleeve Up Atria, a national corporate vaccination campaign.

Residents and staff were among some of the first in Maine to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Atria Kennebunk marked the occasion with food, music, balloons, and prizes to go along with the vaccine.

“The vaccination was painless, and I am so grateful to have Atria get it for us” said resident Aldo Mencaccini, who turns 101 in May.

The vaccine was administered by CVS in a manner similar to the flu shot clinics the community has conducted annually.

According to a written statement from Atria, “(The company) views the vaccination event as a critical step toward a new chapter in the pandemic that allows residents and staff to get back to ‘normal’ in 2021. Atria has now completed initial vaccinations at more than 20 communities across the country, with more than 100 vaccination clinics scheduled this month.”

