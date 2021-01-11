CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward scored 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks 109-88 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Devonte Graham had 19 points and seven assists for Charlotte, and P.J. Washington had 13 points as the Hornets handed the Knicks their third straight defeat.

Kevin Knox had 19 points to lead the Knicks, and Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets scored 24 points off 17 Knicks turnovers. Charlotte committed 10 turnovers while climbing above .500 for the first time this season.

LaMelo Ball, who became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Saturday night against the Hawks, was 3 of 13 from the field and finished with eight points, a career-high 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Hayward has been on fire for the Hornets during the team’s winning streak, averaging 29.2 points while shooting 55% from the floor and 92% from the foul line.

He scored 28 points in the first half on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 shooting from the foul line to give the Hornets 57-50 lead at halftime. He finished 11 of 17 from the field.

HAWKS 112, 76ERS 94: Trae Young scored 26 points, including the first three baskets of Atlanta’s dominant start to the second half, and the Hawks beat short-handed Philadelphia in Atlanta.

De’Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin had 15 points as the Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak. Clint Capela added 12 points and 10 rebounds as six Atlanta players scored in double figures.

Young, who was held to a combined 22 points in his last two games, regained his scoring touch. He opened the second half with a jumper before adding back-to-back layups.

Young’s spurt keyed Atlanta’s 15-2 run to open the half. The Hawks stretched a 65-50 halftime advantage to an 80-52 lead with the run. Atlanta led 95-65 late in the third before Young and other starters sat out the final period.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Joe had 18 points.

The Sixers used nine players. That may have seemed like an abundance of depth after Philadelphia was limited to only seven players in Saturday’s 115-103 home loss to Denver. Forward Mike Scott (knee) and Embiid (back tightness) returned to add depth.

GRIZZLIES 101, CAVALIERS 91: Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Memphis recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to win in Cleveland.

Brandon Clarke scored 15 points and Tyus Jones had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight and improved to 3-1 on the road.

Memphis led 73-57 late in the third quarter, but Cleveland responded with a 27-8 run capped by Damyean Dotson’s basket with 6:43 remaining in the fourth to go ahead by three.

A 3-pointer by De’Anthony Melton put the Grizzlies back in front for good at 89-86 with 4:40 remaining. A putback by Jonas Valanciunas and two free throws by Jones with 1:15 left extended Memphis’ lead to six.

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his 11th straight double-double to start the season. Dotson added 14 points and six assists, and Cedi Osman had 14 points.

BUCKS 121, MAGIC 99: Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence because of a minor back injury and scored 22 points as Milwaukee won in Orlando, Florida.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, started slowly and battled through second-half foul trouble before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee won a second straight and beat Orlando for a fifth consecutive time in the regular season.

Khris Middleton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, while reserve Bobby Portis played well for a second straight game, scoring 20 points.

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 13 rebounds to lead the short-handed Magic, who have lost three straight since Markelle Fultz was lost to a season-ending knee injury. Aaron Gordon had 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds and contributed solid defense against Antetokounmpo.

WIZARDS 128, SUNS 107: Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Washington snapped its three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season, beating Phoenix .

The Wizards (3-8), who had lost five straight at home, played without guard Russell Westbrook. He will miss at least a week with a left quadriceps injury.

Devin Booker lead Phoenix (7-4) with 33 points. Chris Paul had 14 points and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges also had 14.

Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, had eight rebounds and nine assists. He missed Saturday’s game with Miami because he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

NOTES

NETS: The timing of Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets remains unknown, with Coach Steve Nash saying he had no update on the point guard’s status.

The Nets listed Irving as out for their game Tuesday against Denver, which will be the fourth straight he misses for personal reasons. Nash has said it’s a private matter and has refused to discuss Irving’s absence in detail.

WIZARDS: Washington point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg, the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record.

The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook’s left quadriceps was hurt because of “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”

