NORWAY — A local man was arrested on drug charges Sunday after a traffic stop in Naples.

Deputies arrested the vehicle’s driver, Ray Atkisson Jr., 37, of Norway after they stopped his vehicle on Roosevelt Trail, or Route 302, in Naples.

During a search of the vehicle, which was stopped for a suspended registration, authorities discovered 253 grams of suspected fentanyl, 177 grams of suspected cocaine and nearly five grams of what was suspected to be crack cocaine, according to a media statement issued Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Atkisson was charged with operating with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of cocaine and trafficking of cocaine base.

An additional aggravating factor was the possession of a firearm while trafficking illegal drugs, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in the stop.

An investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, authorities said.

“This case represents the second significant fentanyl seizure in recent weeks,” according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon. “This case also reflects the extent of the drug problem in the Sebago Lake area. The (Sheriff’s Office) will continue to collaborate with public health officials, substance abuse programs, and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to protect our communities from drug-related crimes.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: