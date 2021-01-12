BIDDEFORD

Library releases events for the week

McArthur Library will offer the follow online events and programs this week:

On Mondays, there will be a pre-K Storytime at 10 a.m. and Mug Cake Mondays for teens and adults at 3:45 p.m.

Tuesdays will feature Baby and Me stories at 10 a.m. and McArthur Library Genealogy Meet-up at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Email Renee at [email protected] or click the link on the Adult Services page on our website to join in.

Wednesdays will include Stories Under the Stars for young children at 7 p.m.; Book Talks Live off teens and adults at 3 p.m.; and Books & Brews Online at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Contact Danie at [email protected] for more details.

An online Knit and Craft Group will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at meet.jit.si/ McArthurKnittingGroup or by phone at 1-512-402-2718. PIN is 635 188 424#.

And, Cooking with Kids at noon Saturday.

To register or for more details, call 284-4181 ext. 207 or email [email protected] for requests, questions or tech help. Request materials to be mailed to you at mcarthurlibrary.org/mcarthur-mailbox.html.

KENNEBUNK

Join talk on race with Colby College dean

First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church will sponsor a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at 10 a.m. Monday via Zoom.

The talk “Why Are You So Afraid? Black Rage is Part of Our Journey,” will be given by keynote speaker Karlene A.P. Burrell-McRae, dean of College at Colby, with music by baritone Samuel James Dewese.

Tickets are $10 for adult, $20 for families and free for ages 18 and younger. Registration is required in advance for both paid and free tickets at uukennebunk.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Library association to hold annual meeting

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library Association will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

New members will be elected and special recognition given to those leaving after six years.

If you’d like to attend the meeting, contact [email protected]

YORK COUNTY

Learn about North American owls from author, photographer

York County Audubon is accepting advance reservations for its free online talk “The Owls of North America,” set for Jan. 19 on Zoom.

The program will be lead by award winning author and wildlife photographer Paul Bannick, whose images have accompanied articles in Audubon, Smithsonian, Sierra, National Wildlife and other magazines for 45 years. The program will feature video, sound and stories from the field, and images from his book of the same title. His images follow the owls through the course of one year in their distinct habitats, showing their courtship, mating and nesting in spring, fledging and feeding their young in summer, dispersal and gaining independence in fall, and, finally, winter’s migrations and competitions for food.

To register, go to yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link there to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the program.

WATERVILLE

Learn how to save your small business during the pandemic

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host its next Business Breakfast, entitled “10 Tips for How Your Small Business Can Beat COVID-19” from 7:15 to 8 a.m. Thursday at the Best Western Plus, Colby/Coburn Room, at 375 Main St.

Guest speaker Nancy Marshall, of Marshall Communications, will offer tips on navigating the challenging landscape following the pandemic, including empathetically connecting with your employees and customers during a time of upheaval, building and retaining your network through digital and social platforms, and creating a sense of safety within brick-and-mortar stores.

Seating is limited to 50 persons. Masks and strict COVID protocols will be required by all attendees.

Pre-register today. Cost is $20 for members and $27 for all others at [email protected] or 873-3315.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Learn more about Maine with local author

Carrabassett Valley Public Library will host a virtual author talk with Maine author Tim Caverly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Caverly is the author of Allagash Tales: “So You Think You Know Maine!”

Discover the birthplace of Bambi, ice caves, ghost railroads, pictographs, oceanic whirlpools and tales that can only be described as classic Maine.

Go to networkmaine.zoom.us/j/82937146756, the library’s Facebook post or call 237-3535 to have the link emailed to you.

BIDDEFORD/SACO/SANFORD

Churches join forces to offer candlelight concert

The Universalist Unitarian Church of Saco & Biddeford and the Sanford Universalist Unitarian Church are uniting to offer a virtual candlelight concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, featuring performers of both churches.

The music and words for the evening have been selected to reflect a story about Living in a Time of Change. The MC of this special concert will be Rev. Shay MacKay.

To join the link, go to uuchurchsacobiddeford.com or sanforduuchurch.org.

PORTLAND

Church to host author speaking on passion

The Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church will sponsor the online workshop “Callings in Challenging Times” with speaker Gregg Levoy from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Levoy is author of the bestselling book “Vital Signs: Discovering and Sustaining Your Passion for Life.”

There is a $30 registration fee for this workshop. To register, go to the link at a2u2.breezechms.com/form/65f56a.

UNITY

Learn how to raise goats

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will offer the webinar “Raising Goats on the Homestead” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Goats have a reputation for being a bit naughty, but they also have lots to offer on the right homestead – including milk, meat, fiber and even help clearing new land or controlling weeds. Join Jacki Perkins, organic dairy and livestock specialist with MOFGA, for this introductory webinar on how to get started raising goats on a very small scale. There is a sliding scale from $1 to $15. Register by emailing [email protected]

WELLS

Library offering programs for all ages

Wells Public Library will offer the following online programs this week:

Children’s programs will include Jaded YA Reads at 10 a.m. Saturday for tweens, teens and adults to listen as a librarian reads the young adult mystery classic ”The Girl with the Silver Eyes” by Willo Davis Roberts. Listen at: anchor.fm/wells-library-ya.

Mother Goose Storytime on Facebook and YouTube will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Facebook and YouTube for children ages 2 and younger and their caregivers. This will be a time to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

Adult programs will include the Zoom talk “The Involuntary American: A Scottish Prisoner’s Journey to the New World” with speaker Carol Gardner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Email Stefanie at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation.

And, the Fiber Arts group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday on Zoom to continue group and individual craft projects. Email Stefanie at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation. All ages & levels of ability are encouraged to join us for ideas, inspiration and lively conversation.

For more information, call the library at 646-8181.

