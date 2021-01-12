POMONA, N.J. – Anna Margaret (Lamb) Quinlan, 85, of Pomona, N.J. passed away on Dec. 30, 2020 at AtlantiCare in Pomona, N.J. She was born on Oct. 29, 1935, in Windham. Anna always considered herself a Maine girl. She possessed a quick wit and amiable personality which all enjoyed.

Anna is survived by her children, Roger Jr. and Georgeann (Suits) Quinlan, Kathleen (Quinlan) and Daryl Fulmer; her 10 grandchildren with whom she had a wonderful relationship; her 26 great-grandchildren; her brother, Walter Lamb and his wife Jeanette and her brother, Frank Lamb and his wife Carol.

Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Quinlan; her parents, Walter and Helen (Griffin) Lamb; and her sister, Mary (Lamb) Stiles.

Anna worked as the Director of Human Resources at Bacharach Rehabilitation in Pomona, N.J. and as an administrator at Shulton Inc., Mays Landing, N.J. Anna had a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University.

Services will be private.

To express condolences and to participate in Anna’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National MS Society; American Diabetes Association; American Lung Assoc. or American Heart Assoc.

