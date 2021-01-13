SOUTH PORTLAND, ME – JANUARY 7: Bruce Garrow, left, and Al Wheeler pack groceries into a recipient’s car at the South Portland Food Cupboard on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer) Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographe

A collaboration between the city of South Portland and its transportation department, has resulted in free transportation to the South Portland Food Cupboard.

Citizens can access the transportation for up to four trips per month. For more information or to schedule, call 207-767-5556.

