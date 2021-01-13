The author of a recent opinion column, “Time for GOP to ‘bell the cat,’” Dec. 25., has it all backward in her assertion that the GOP needs to return to its roots. It is the GOP elitists, the hierarchy, the establishment, the politicians whose policies are directed by the globalists to the detriment of the American workers, that must be “eradicated.”

They are the ones who sponsor legislation to import a seemingly endless stream of foreigners and welcome poorly paid illegal alien workers into the workforce.

It is the Trump supporters, like myself, who are law abiding and supporters of the U.S. Constitution. One thing I have noted when the Trump administration receives an unfavorable ruling from the courts, whether the U.S. Supreme Court, or any inferior court, it abides by those ruling(s).

It is the Trump administration that is trying, with some success, to bring manufacturing industry back to this country to employ American workers, and let’s not forget “Warp Speed” that brought us COVID-19 vaccines in record time.

The author espouses “bipartisan unity,” which is fine, but she might start with less vituperation and more conciliation.

Bob Casimiro

Bridgton

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: