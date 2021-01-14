SACO — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will go on at First Parish UCC Church on Monday, Jan. 18 — although because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be different from those in the past, organizers say.

Still, those in need will find new socks and underwear, along with health and beauty items, warm blankets, gently used warm weather clothing and new or gently used shoes.

A hot ‘to go’ lunch will also be offered.

Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

This will be the 13th Day of Service, instituted as a way for the congregation to give back to the community, guided by the question “what are you doing for others?” that was posed by King.

The Day of Service will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 18.

For more information, call 283-3771 or email [email protected].

Also on Monday, Heart of Biddeford will host a sock and pantry item drive at Biddeford Middle School. Items in greatest need are socks and mittens, cereal, canned meats and vegetables, granola bars, beans, pasta, sauce, cake mixes and other pantry items. Items must be unexpired.

People are asked to arrive between noon and 5 p.m. to drop off items and learn more about MLK and hunger needs in Maine. Organizers say the drive is a chance for people to step up and think of their neighbors who may need food or a pair of warm socks or mittens to keep out the cold.

Donations will be delivered to local organizations addressing inequities in Biddeford including Seeds of Hope, Youth Full Maine, Bon Appetit Community Meals Program, and Biddeford Food Pantry.

