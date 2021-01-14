Joint meeting
The Board of Selectmen will meet with the Planning Board at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the municipal office for an ordinance amendment workshop.
Budget seat remains unfilled
There is still an available seat on the Budget Committee.
Those interested in becoming a Budget Committee member should send a letter of interest to the Board of Selectmen or email Krystal Dyer, selectmen’s assistant, [email protected] before Wednesday, Jan. 20. The postal address for the board is 185 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine, 04093.
For more information or questions, call Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171.
