BIDDEFORD — Catherine C. McHugh, 78, of Saco died on Dec. 26, 2020 from COVID-19 complications comforted at her bedside by her loving husband Edward.

She was an adored member of the Seal Rock community where she and her husband Edward found residence.

Born Oct. 19, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Dolph and Helen Carver.

Mrs. McHugh received her bachelor’s degree in Communication from Framingham University and later hosted a radio show at her college campus called “Time Out for Kids” where she read fairy tales and stories. Always the entertainer, looking for ways to inspire others and simultaneously bring cheer and laughter, Catherine brought her “Maine-ly Puppets” performance to children’s forums at local libraries. Her early career involved joining the ranks of life insurance producers at Metropolitan Life. She was tireless in her entrepreneurial efforts, having also been the hard-working co-owner of French’s House Cleaning Service.

During her time as an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she wholly believed and participated in their communal projects based around support and kindness. Catherine took the lessons learned here and incorporated them in her day-to-day life as she proudly raised her children with strong principles that promote kindness and patience above all else. Mrs. McHugh married her best friend, Edward R. McHugh, on Jan.13, 2001.

Catherine is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years Edward McHugh, her older brother George G. Hardie and his son George Jr., her son Laurence McLarty and his children Lawrence, Jazmyn, Tamara, and his grandchildren Laneya, Lola, and Charli. Her son Stephen French, his wife Denise, and their children Courtney and Greta. Her daughter Amy Korich and her husband Brian, and their daughter Sophie. Her step-children Joshua McHugh and his children Alexis, Hailey, Jordan, and Zachary. His son Jason Agostinelli, and his daughter Sherri Agostinelli and her child Latasha, and her grandchildren Bryson and Aviana. Her niece Pamela Goldberg, her husband Aaron and their children D.J., Amanda, and Katherine. Her nephew Stephen Gore and his wife Robin.

Services for Mrs. McHugh are to be postponed until COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Society.

