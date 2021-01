BIDDEFORD – Violette M. Mercier, 90, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco.

Services are private due to Covid 19. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Church and private burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

