Drive-thru fish dinner – Friday, Jan. 15, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, a roll and dessert, $12 pre-pay. For more information, visit gorhamknights.org or call 550-1320; check website for snow date cancellation info.
