Library writing group

Beginning Jan. 25, the Windham Public Library will host a writing group for all ages on the fourth Monday of the month. Join moderator Jen Dupree at 6:15 p.m. via Zoom when works in progress can be critiqued, and learn writing prompts that will help to keep you motivated to finish your creative piece of work. For more information on how you can participate, call the library at 892-1908 ext. 6 or email [email protected] for the Zoom link.

Senior Center awarded gift

The Lakes Region Senior Center, based in Gorham, has received a $500 donation from the Mechanics Savings Bank branch in Windham.

In a letter, Vickie McMullen, Windham branch manager, said the senior center was chosen in recognition of understanding the importance for seniors to have social interaction and activities to exercise the mind and body.

“We are thrilled with the donation,” said the senior center’s Blanche Alexander.

Mad Science

Children in grades K-3 are invited to “take a bite out of science” by participating in the Windham Parks & Recreation department’s Mad Science program. Participants will explore the color spectrum of various light sources, get engrossed in entomology and immerse themselves in the science of air pressure. They will also discover the wonders of chemical science, investigate the sun and other distant stars and use science to crack a mystery case. The course is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. Fridays beginning Jan. 29 and will run through March 12. The fee is $85. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation department at 892-1905 or go to windhamrecreation.com.

Monthly senior lunch

This month’s senior lunch presented by the Windham Parks & Recreation department is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Register by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, and then just pull up to the gym door at Town Hall on Friday to pick up your meal. This month the mouthwatering fare will come from Rose’s Italian Restaurant on Route 302. The cost is $10. You can register in person at the Parks & Recreation department at 8 School Road or call 892-1905.

Family Trivia Night

Windham families are invited to take part in a virtual Family Trivia Night from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Jan. 28. The event will be held via Zoom and the Kahoot quiz platform. You will need separate smart devices in order to participate – one to call into the Zoom meeting and the other to input your answers. The contest will feature questions covering a wide range of family-friendly topics including TV, movies, superheroes, sports and children’s literature. Register by noon on Jan. 28 if you’d like to take part in the fun. For more information, call the Windham Parks & Recreation department at 892-1905.

Haley Pal can be contacted at [email protected]

