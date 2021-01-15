The Sea Road School direct student International Space Station contact is set for 1:27 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21.

Sea Road School serves more than 300 third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students. For its part, the New England Radio Discussion Society, a Maine radio club comprised of Federally-licensed radio amateurs, known as ham radio operators, initiated plans for the space station contact. The radio hams are also providing videos and technical talks supporting the contact and electronics technology.

A live stream YouTube link of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station contact has been established, allowing people the opportunity to see the students contact astronaut Col. Mike Hopkins aboard the orbiting space station.

For the link to the YouTube live view, visit https://youtu.be/LN70OpJFMgs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.