BOW, N.H. – Dorothy Cammic Picard, 96, of Bow, N.H. passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021.

Dorothy was born Jan. 10, 1924 in South Lubec. She was the daughter of Hazen and Vera Cammic. She attended Husson College in Bangor and the University of Maine at Orono obtaining a B.S. in education.

She and Antoine Picard were married 51 years and raised two sons, Paul Picard and David Picard, primarily in Bangor. Dorothy taught elementary school for 26 years in Bangor.

Dorothy was an Eastern Star member, an avid gardener, and enjoyed painting.

She was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Doyle of Gorham. Her husband passed in 2006.

She is survived by her son, Paul Picard and his wife Sandra Picard of Readfield, their sons, Capt. Matthew Picard with his wife Dr. Paige Picard, and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Picard live in Winthrop, Jon Picard lives in Orlando, Fla. She has five great-grandchildren, Eden, Arthur, Maise, Joseph, and Hazel. Dr. and Mrs. David Picard live in Concord, N.H. and they have three children, Benjamin (San Francisco), Carolyn and Christopher (Concord, N.H.).

There will be no calling hours. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband later in the year in Lubec.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the American Arthritis Association.

