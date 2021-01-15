BATH – Rosanna Niles “Rusty” Chute 96, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Bath. She was born Nov. 22, 1924 to Dr. James L. and Eunice H. (Niles) Chute.

A 1942 graduate of Northfield Seminary, she received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maine in 1946 and worked at the Roscoe B. Jackson Memorial Laboratory for two years.

Following her Master of Arts from Syracuse University she was a research associate for 32 years working under world renowned Shields Warren at the New England Deaconess Hospital Cancer Research Institute in Boston. In 1982 Rosanna received the Distinguished Service Award from the Northfield Mount Hermon Alumni Association for her contribution to Cancer Research.

After a gratifying career she retired to Maine where she enjoyed gardening and the natural habitat around her home. She volunteered at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and as a driver for Coastal Transportation.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private interment will be in a family lot with her parents on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

