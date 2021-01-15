ALBANY, N.Y. — Blanca Millan and Maeve Carroll each scored 16 points, and Maine started the game with an 18-4 run en route to a 66-48 win over Albany in an America East women’s basketball game Saturday.

After holding the Great Danes (2-5, 1-2 America East) to six points in the first quarter, Maine maintained control with an 11-0 run in the second quarter. The Black Bears (9-1, 7-1) also ran off 13 straight points in the second half.

Dor Saar contributed 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Anne Simon scored 14 points.

Lucia Decortes led Albany with 12 points.

IOWA STATE 75, (6) BAYLOR 71: Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the Cyclones (9-4, 5-1 Big 12) ended a 61-game home court winning streak by Baylor (8-2, 3-1).

NEBRASKA 63, (15) OHIO STATE 55: Kate Cain came within one blocked shot of a rare triple-double, and the short-handed Cornhuskers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) upset the Buckeyes (7-1, 3-1) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cain scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked nine shots.

(19) DEPAUL 78, GEORGETOWN 54: Sonya Morris scored 18 of her 26 points in the first half, leading the Blue Demons (8-3, 5-1 Big East) past the Hoyas (1-3, 1-3) in Washington, D.C.

(20) GONZAGA 76, SAN FRANCISCO 52: Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points and the Bulldogs (12-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference) rolled past the Dons (5-8, 1-6) in San Francisco.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 65, MAINE 30: The Catamounts (6-3, 6-3 America East) held the Black Bears (2-6, 2-5) to six points over the final 16 minutes of the first half and cruised to a win in Burlington, Vermont.

Maine got off to a quick start, taking a 6-0 lead, but Vermont outscored the Black Bears 31-6 for the remainder of the first half. The Catamounts then opened the second half with a 9-0 run to make it 40-12.

The Black Bears made just 12 of 51 shots and went 1 for 15 from 3-point range. Vilgot Larsson and Solomon Iluyomade led Maine with seven points apiece.

Ryan Davis scored 15 points for Vermont.

(2) BAYLOR 68, (15) TEXAS TECH 60: Davion Mitchell scored 19 points and Jared Butler broke out of a shooting slump with two late 3-pointers as the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) beat the Red Raiders (11-4, 4-3) in Lubbock, Texas.

(4) TEXAS 82, KANSAS STATE 67: Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points for the Longhorns (11-2, 5-1 Big 12) in a win over the Wildcats (5-9, 1-5) at Austin, Texas.

BUTLER 70, (8) CREIGHTON 66: Aaron Thompson scored 17 points, and the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5 Big East) overcame a 13-point deficit in the final eight minutes of regulation before beating the Bluejays (10-3, 6-2) in overtime in Indianapolis.

(23) MINNESOTA 75, (7) MICHIGAN 57: Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead the Golden Gophers (11-4, 4-4 Big Ten) past the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1) in Minneapolis.

(10) TENNESSEE 81, VANDERBILT 61: Keon Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, leading the Volunteers (10-1, 3-1 SEC) past the Commodores (4-6, 0-4) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

MIAMI 78, (16) LOUISVILLE 72: Isaiah Wong had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Hurricanes (6-6, 2-5 Atlantic Coast) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-2, 4-1) to end an 18-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

(18) VIRGINIA 85, (12) CLEMSON 50: Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae each hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as the Cavaliers (9-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) routed the Tigers (9-2, 3-2) in Clemson, South Carolina.

(21) OHIO STATE 87, (14) ILLINOIS 81: E.J. Liddell scored 26 points as the Buckeyes (11-3, 5-3) defeated the Illini (9-5, 5-3) in Champaign, Illinois.

(17) MISSOURI 68, TEXAS A&M 52: Dru Smith scored 15 points, and the Tigers (8-2, 2-2 SEC) shook off rust from an 11-day layoff because of COVID-19 protocols to beat the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) in College Station, Texas.

NOTRE DAME 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 70: Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and the Fighting Irish (4-8, 1-5 Atlantic Coast) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Eagles (3-10, 1-6) in South Bend, Indiana.

MEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 3, MAINE 2: The Friars (5-5-2) scored twice in the third period to defeat the Black Bears (2-5-1) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Craig Needham broke a 1-1 tie with his third goal of the season at 7:41. Albin Nilsson got the eventual winner about four minutes later.

Eduards Tralmaks scored twice for the Black Bears. Tralmaks tied the game at 1 with a shorthanded goal with 4:56 left in the second period, then tallied his fifth of the season with 1:06 left in the game.

Victor Ostman made 30 saves for Maine. Jaxson Stauber stopped 21 shots for Providence.

FOOTBALL

MARYLAND: The university has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.

McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice on May 29, 2018. The 19-year-old was treated at the team training complex before being transported to the hospital, where he died two weeks later, on June 13.

The death prompted an investigation into the details of McNair’s treatment on the day he collapsed.

“There was a failure to identify escalating symptoms associated with exertional heat illness,” said Rod Walters, a sports medicine consultant, “including assessing vital signs, identifying the condition and aggressively treating the patient’s elevated core temperature. No apparatus was used for prompt cooling of the patient.”

