Rams (11-6) at Packers (13-3), 4:35 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Packers by 6 1/2

Outlook: The NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense (Rams) visits the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (Packers). Something’s gotta give. Somebody’s gotta break. I don’t see it being League MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers, with Green Bay rested after a top-seed bye against a banged-up Rams team. The Rams must dirty up Rodgers’ pocket and get running back Cam Akers going, but the Packers’ advantage over the Rams on offense is greater than L.A.’s edge on D.

Prediction: Packers, 27-17

Ravens (12-5) at Bills (14-3), 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Bills by 2 1/2

Outlook: It’s young guns Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen. It’s also an elite Ravens defense vs. a mid-pack Buffalo D, as well as an awesome Baltimore ground game – 889 rushing yards the past three games – vs. a Bills run defense that has been ordinary. Baltimore’s blitz-heavy defense is hot and healthy, and Coach John Harbaugh has eight career playoff road wins, an NFL record. Even in expected freezing and maybe snowy weather, I’m saddling up Baltimore’s run game and clear edge on defense.

Prediction: Ravens, 27-23

Wild-card playoffs: 5-1 overall, 4-2 vs. spread

Final 2020: 166-89-1, 130-120-6

