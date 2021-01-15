UScellular announces it has named Tabatha McKay as area vice president/general manager (AVP/GM) of Retail Sales and Operations for its New England Region. This is a new role for the company to lead sales and operations of both corporate owned and agent retail locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

UScellular has an office in Scarborough.

McKay joined UScellular in 2002 as a retail wireless consultant and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including learning and development instructor, regional training manager, regional talent acquisition manager, associate relations manager, and most recently served as a human resource director of business partners and employee relations supporting the corporate-owned channel. Prior to joining UScellular, she was a third grade teacher in Maine. McKay has a master’s degree in business leadership from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maine of Orono. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree of jurisprudence in labor and employment law at Tulane University in New Orleans. Tabatha and her husband currently reside in the Des Moines, Iowa area, and they will be relocating back to the Ellsworth, Maine area.

“Tabatha has extensive experience leading teams and driving customer growth in the fast-paced wireless industry and she is a great fit for this role as the company remains committed to staying connected to our customers in the communities we serve,” said Eric Jagher, senior vice president, retail sales and operations at UScellular. “I am excited for Tabatha to help us achieve our long-term goals while delivering an unmatched wireless experience.”

The new role of AVP/GM allows UScellular to tailor its support and offerings to the needs of individual communities while managing its overall business, driving an exceptional customer experience and moving faster in a competitive wireless industry.

