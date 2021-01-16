The chairwoman of the Maine Republican Party was re-elected Saturday.

Dr. Demi Kouzounas congratulated the other officers in a written statement. Shane Reitze was elected as the vice chair, replacing Nick Isgro. Isgro, a controversial figure who recently ended six years as the mayor of Waterville, did not seek re-election for either position.

Benjamin Lombard and Barbara Harvey were re-elected as treasurer and secretary, respectively. The party’s website says Lombard lives in Yarmouth, while Harvey lives in Portland.

“Over the past two years, Republicans have gained great momentum in Maine,” Kouzounas, a dentist from Saco, said. “With historic wins for Senator Susan Collins and President Trump, and gains in the Maine House, Mainers have made it clear that they want Republican leadership in our state, and we will not stop fighting until we finish turning Maine red. This task can not be completed alone, and I am glad to see Republicans unified and ready to take back our state.”

Trump earned one electoral vote by winning Maine’s 2nd District in the November election, but lost the overall statewide vote as well as the 1st District.

