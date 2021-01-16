The chairwoman of the Maine Republican Party was re-elected Saturday.
Dr. Demi Kouzounas congratulated the other officers in a written statement. Shane Reitze was elected as the vice chair, replacing Nick Isgro. Isgro, a controversial figure who recently ended six years as the mayor of Waterville, did not seek re-election for either position.
Benjamin Lombard and Barbara Harvey were re-elected as treasurer and secretary, respectively. The party’s website says Lombard lives in Yarmouth, while Harvey lives in Portland.
“Over the past two years, Republicans have gained great momentum in Maine,” Kouzounas, a dentist from Saco, said. “With historic wins for Senator Susan Collins and President Trump, and gains in the Maine House, Mainers have made it clear that they want Republican leadership in our state, and we will not stop fighting until we finish turning Maine red. This task can not be completed alone, and I am glad to see Republicans unified and ready to take back our state.”
Trump earned one electoral vote by winning Maine’s 2nd District in the November election, but lost the overall statewide vote as well as the 1st District.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Piscataquis County Commission rebukes Mills on coronavirus rules
-
Politics
Maine Republican Party re-elects chairwoman
-
Business
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
-
Sports
Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game
-
Nation & World
Bus driver in dramatic bridge plunge says it ‘just took off’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.