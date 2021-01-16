EDMONTON, Alberta — Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each scored twice, Carey Price made 34 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jake Evans also scored, and Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists to help Montreal rebound from an opening overtime loss in Toronto.

Slater Koekkoek scored for Edmonton, spoiling Price’s shutout bid with 7:01 left.

COYOTES 5, SHARKS 3: Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and Arizona won at home.

Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists for Arizona. Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton also scored.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Donato and Tomas Hertl each contributed a goal for the Sharks.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 2: Robby Fabbri scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and Detroit won at home.

Bobby Ryan also scored in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period.

RANGERS 5, ISLANDERS 0: Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin each scored twice, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 23 shots for the Rangers against the visiting Islanders.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SENATORS 2: Joe Thornton got his first goal for Toronto, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also scored and Toronto won at Ottawa.

NOTES

PANTHERS: Chris Driedger will be Florida’s starting goaltender for the Panthers’ delayed season-opener Sunday against the Blackhawks.

Driedger becomes the 11th opening-night starter in Panthers history. Regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who missed most of training camp, is in line to start Florida’s second game against Chicago on Tuesday.

PENGUINS: Forward Jared McCann was fined $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim during Friday’s game in Philadelphia.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »