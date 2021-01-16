GOLF

Brendan Steele had the lowest score of his PGA Tour career with a 9-under 61 Saturday, giving him a two-shot lead and another chance to win the Sony Open.

Steele, who lost in a playoff last year, was at 18-under 192.

Kevin Na also had a 61 and was two shots behind, along with Joaquin Niemann (63), the runner-up last week at the Tournament of Champions.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Four coronavirus cases have been detected among charter flights carrying tennis players, coaches and officials to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, health authorities and tournament organizers said.

Forty-seven players from the two affected flights – arriving from Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi – are now in a strict 14-day quarantine, unable to leave their hotel rooms or practice. The Australian Open starts Feb. 8.

Health authorities said two positive COVID-19 cases emerged from a charter flight from Los Angeles. The third positive test was from a flight from Abu Dhabi in the past 24 hours, Tennis Australia said.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nathan Chen was nearly perfect in winning the short program at the U.S. Championships in Las Vegas.

Seeking a fifth straight national title, Chen hit a quadruple lutz, a triple axel and an excellent quad flip-triple toe loop combination in scoring 113.92 points.

Fellow 2018 Olympian Vincent Zhou put the pressure on by nailing a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination, a solo quad salchow and a triple axel, scoring a career best 107.79 points.

Alexa Knierim and her new partner, Brandon Frazier, won pairs in their first nationals as a team.

• National champion Bradie Tennell and third-place finisher Karen Chen were selected by U.S. Figure Skating for the world championships team.

Tennell won her second U.S. title Friday night. Chen, the 2017 U.S. champion, was picked over Amber Glenn, whose second-place showing this year was her first podium placing at nationals.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Manuel Feller raced through driving snow to win a slalom in Flauchau, Austria, after Clement Noël let a first-run lead slip away in his third straight race.

Feller rose from third fastest in the morning to edge Noël by 0.43 seconds and regain the slalom standings lead on a course named for Austrian great Hermann Maier.

Marco Schwarz was third, trailing his Austria teammate by 0.70.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Marta Bassino stamped her authority on the giant slalom discipline, winning her third race this season, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Coping best with tough course conditions, the Italian held on to her first-run lead, beating France’s Tessa Worley by eight-tenths of a second.

Mikaela Shiffrin was sixth, trailing Bassino by 2.18 seconds.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD RECORD: Hugues Fabrice Zango became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record, breaking the indoor triple jump mark with a leap of 59 feet, 3 1/2 inches in Aubiere, France.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Leicester climbed to second place in the Premier League by beating Southampton, 2-0, on goals by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

• Chelsea finally capitalized on the first-half sending-off of U.S. international Antonee Robinson by scoring in the 78th minute to see off stubborn Fulham, 1-0.

• Brighton notched its first win in nearly two months, thanks to Neal Maupay’s first-half goal for a 1-0 victory at Leeds.

• Michail Antonio scored in his first Premier League start since November in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Burnley.

