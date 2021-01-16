Browns (12-5) at Chiefs (14-2), 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Chiefs by 10

Outlook: Baker Mayfield just led Cleveland to its first playoff win since 1994, but here’s a whole ’nuther challenge: Reigning champion Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes, off a bye week, against a coach (Andy Reid) who loves extra time to prepare. Kansas City expects to be healthier with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and WR Tyreek Hill back, while the Browns will have Coach Kevin Stefanski and top guard Joel Bitonio back off the COVID-19 list. Who wins this game is not a real question. The question is the high point spread, because the Chiefs have been much better at winning than at covering lately. The Browns have a shot to stay close if they can crank that ground game and limit Mahomes’ snaps, but my money is on a comfy Kansas City advance.

Prediction: Chiefs, 34-23

Buccaneers (12-5) at Saints (13-4), 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Saints by 3

Outlook: The Saints have beaten Tampa five in a row, including twice this season. Should bettors be confident in the Saints, or in the Bucs and Tom Brady to not lose three times to the same foe in one season? Brady and Drew Brees both show occasional cracks of fallibility in their old age, so the defense that bothers one of them the most may steer this thing. The Bucs are on a 6-0 run on the road and there is little question the law of averages favors Tampa and Brady. But my gut says minus-3 is a small hill to jump for the Saints and Brees in the home dome.

Prediction: Saints, 31-26

Wild-card playoffs: 5-1, overall, 4-2 vs. spread

Final 2020: 166-89-1, 130-120-6

