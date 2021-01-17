Sen. Susan Collins should follow the lead of other principled Republicans, like former Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan and former New Hampshire Republican Chair Jennifer Horn, and resign from the Republican Party. As an independent, she could represent the people of Maine without allying herself with a party that has become synonymous with Donald Trump and his hateful legacy.
Trump is not an outlier in the party: More than half of the Republican U.S. representatives and more than a fifth of the Republican U.S. senators in Congress supported the president’s unfounded claims of an illegitimate election, and he was twice nominated by the party to be their presidential candidate. The entire Republican congressional delegation defended Trump vigorously when he was impeached a year ago.
Sen. Collins needs to distance herself from a party that has become disreputable and that, by her own admission, does not represent her values. She needs to become an independent.
Steve Lindsay
Tenants Harbor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Bills shut down Ravens, advance to conference final
-
Local & State
Piscataquis County Commission rebukes Mills on coronavirus rules
-
Politics
Maine Republican Party re-elects chairwoman
-
Business
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
-
Sports
Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.