Most of the Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers who lost electricity during Saturday’s storm had their service restored by Sunday night.

As of 6 p.m., only 22 CMP customers were still without power, a significant decrease from the peak outage of 7,500 customers. Versant Power, which serves more than 160,000 customers in eastern and northern Maine, was reporting just 25 outages across its network.

Utility crews worked for most of the day on Sunday to restore power from Saturday’s storm, which brought rain, blustery winds, and a foot of snow to some locations in western and northern Maine.

Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray, said the type of precipitation very dependent on elevation. While coastal areas received all wind and rain, inland areas received either a mix of rain and snow or all snow at higher elevations.

Rainfall amounts varied widely, according to the National Weather Service. Auburn reported 2.41 inches of rainfall, Union in Knox County 2.61 inches, Cumberland Center 1.84 inches, Portland 1.58 inches, Newcastle in Lincoln County 1.9 inches, and New Gloucester 1.72 inches.

Wind gusts of 48 mph were reported at both Portland International Jetport and in York, while New Harbor in Lincoln County reported gusts of up to 56 mph.

The region’s highest winds occurred, not surprisingly, atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire, which reported a gust of 116 mph on Saturday.

In good news for skiers, the area just south of Rangeley received 13 inches of snow, while Carrabassett Valley reported 12 inches of snow. Other areas of Oxford, Franklin and Somerset counties reported between 3 and 10 inches of snow.

At Sunday River ski area in Newry, the National Weather Service reported 9 inches of snowfall. Jackman got 8 inches and Farmington 6 inches.

