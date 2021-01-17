SANFORD – It is with great sadness that the family of Denise Vermette shares her peaceful passing on Jan. 7, 2021 at her home in Sanford with her family at her side following a brief illness.

Denise was born in 1957 in Sanford, grew up in Sanford and in 1978 graduated from Sanford High School. Following her graduation, she worked at Elcon in Sanford and for many years worked in the retail jewelry business as a salesperson and manager. Denise’s family came first above all else. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother of three and doting grandmother of five, always selflessly thinking of others and willing to help anyone in need with a smile and energy that lit up the room.

Denise loved music, was a member of the Glee Club in high school and enjoyed performing in the school operettas each year. She also ran track and was a determined competitor for her teams. Denise enjoyed traveling with her family, was always up for anything and was looking forward to and planning the next family get together.

The highlight of her life was time with her grandchildren; her Wednesdays with her four grandsons, who lived nearby, and the very special times with her granddaughter Caroline, singing, hiking, playing, cooking or anything else Caroline desired. Each time she was with a grandchild their wishes were hers, doing whatever they wanted at any given moment. She was well known as “the fun aunt” to all her nieces and nephews as she was always willing to play, be creative and have fun, and always wanted to know what they were doing and what was important to them. Her authenticity allowed her to naturally connect with people of all ages. Denise was a friend you could always count on, was a great supportive listener and was always there for her friends and family.

Denise will be lovingly remembered by her children Vanessa and Kyle Chandler of North Berwick, Andrew Johnson and Kristen Pelletier of Sanford and Patrick and Jess Johnson of Saco; four grandsons, Wyatt Chandler (12), Noah Johnson (11), Levi Johnson (9), Sawyer Chandler (7) and 1 granddaughter, Caroline (3); her siblings, sister Linda Lavertu and husband Tom of Sanford, brothers Gregory Vermette and his wife Ann of Saco, Jeffrey Vermette and his wife Mary Jane of Windham, and Tony Vermette of Scarborough; and her 10 nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony was held following her passing, a celebration of life will be held when permissible.

The family would like to thank Southern Maine Hospice for the loving care that they provided Denise and her family; a special thank you to Trish who the family fondly referred to as “our angel”.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her honor to a very deserving program respecting the service of her two sons to our country:

Wounded Heroes Program of Maine,

P.O. Box 1797,

Saco, ME 04072

﻿

Guest Book