SOUTH PORTLAND – Gloria Jean Cote 73, of South Portland peacefully passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a courageous battle with lung cancer.Gloria was born on March 9, 1948 to Sheldon L. Ryder and Phyllis E. Tatro. She was a graduate of Deering High School, class of 1966 and then worked as a receptionist for 30 years at Baker Newman and Noyes in Portland. Gloria enjoyed roller skating, horse racing and trips to the casino. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; and her sister, Kathy E. Ryder.Gloria is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul R. Cote of South Portland; her son Paul S. Cote and his wife Megan; two grandchildren, Madison and Maxwell; a nephew, Greg Mooers, his wife Danielle and their three boys.Per Gloria’s wishes there will be no services.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Gosnell House in Scarborough.

