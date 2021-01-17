MANCHESTER, N.H. – Russell A. MacLean, 65, of Manchester, N.H. passed away on Jan. 6, 2021. Russell was born in Portland on March 19, 1955 to Raymond and Corinne (Oliver) MacLean. He attended South Portland schools, graduating from South Portland High School in 1974.

Russell enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his Harley along with other outdoor “toys”.

Russell is survived by his mother; and his nephew, Douglas MacLean Jr.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Russell’s name may be made to the

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102

