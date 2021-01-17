SACO – Sandra Jean Kelley, 54, of Saco, died Dec. 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Biddeford on March 18, 1966, the daughter of Linwood R. and Madeline A. Dubuc Kelley. The youngest of seven, Sandra was our spunky ray of sunshine and a restless soul who always had a smile on her face and love in her heart. A self-taught cook, she loved to share her latest culinary creations. She often would give homemade salsa, jams, and roasted nuts for Christmas gifts. Many of the ingredients for these incredible recipes came from her own garden.

She loved to travel, especially to California and New York. Her friends referred to her as “Sandy Beach” because she never forgot where she came from. While living in Old Orchard Beach, she was swimming in the ocean every day.

Gregarious, fun-loving, and generous to a fault, Sandy made friends everywhere she went. When working at local nursing homes, she would sing Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra songs because she knew the older folks enjoyed the old tunes.

She loved spending time with family and friends playing cards, singing Karaoke, dancing, throwing darts, and going to concerts. She loved her cats, Sonny and Peekaboo. Sandy could often be seen taking them for walks on their leashes. She even put up a tent on her property so that they could enjoy the outdoors while she did her gardening.

Sandra is survived by a son, Joshua Kelley of Biddeford; three brothers, Paul Kelley of New Jersey, Mark Kelley of Saco, and David Kelley of Limington, three sisters, Diane Kelley-Scontras of Saco, Lynne Presbe of Saco, and Kathleen Kelley of Waterboro; and two grandchildren, Tay and Illyanna.

At this time, no services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco. On-Line condolences can be given to the family at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous