Richard Newell Sharood died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11 2021, in Kennebunk. Born in Fargo, North Dakota, on April 27, 1935, the son of Robert A. Sharood and Louise Gatewood Hoy, Richard Sharood was affectionately known as “Dick” to his friends and family. In 1958 he graduated from Georgetown University where he met the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Barbara (Hammes) Sharood.

After graduation they settled in Northern Virginia where Dick practiced law at the law firm of Radner and Walutus and later represented the House Merchant Marine Committee for the Republican Party where he was instrumental in drafting significant parts of the United Nations “Law of the Sea” Treaty on behalf of the 94th Congress of the United States and the U.S. State Department.

In 1979, Dick and Barbara moved to Kennebunk, with their four children and Dick became active on the Kennebunk Historic Preservation Committee and served as president of both the Brick Store Museum and the Rotary Club. Dick enjoyed serving his community immensely and relished dressing up as a giant chicken to promote the annual Rotary barbecue dinners and also playing Dracula at the Plaisted’s family haunted house on Summer Street for quite a few years.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara of Kennebunk; and their four children, John (Sandra) of Kennebunk, Julia (Tony) of Kennebunk; Mary (Burns) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Edward (Amy) of Kennebunk; six granddaughters: Claire, Emily, Saraphina, Kristina, Sofia and Maren; five grandsons: Robert, Timothy, Edward, Layton and Mason. Two nephews and many cousins also survive.

A Memorial Mass was celebrated at the Franciscan Monastery, on Saturday Jan. 16. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sister Theresa Couture, St. Joseph Convent, 409 Pool St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

