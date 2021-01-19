Mid Coast Hospital

King Jamille Batchiwan Rodriques, born Jan. 5 to John Jasan Jesus and Lady Camille (Batchiwan) Rodriques of the Philippines.

Riley Russell Piercy, born Jan. 6 to Avanelle Eva (Riley) and Jay Russell Piercy of Freeport. Grandparents are Dorcas Riley of Mount Vernon, Douglas Riley of Readfield, Russell and Diane Piercy of Cathedral City, Calif., and Susan Piercy Kelsey of Nokomis, Fla.

Mary Jane Lee McGowan, born Jan. 11 to Kegan James and Jane Lee (Haser) McGowan of Woolwich. Grandparents are Jessie Graham of Chebeague Island, Doug Haser of Amelia Island, Fla., Amber McGowan of Woolwich, and Kevin McGowan of Stoneham, Mass. Great-grandparents are Mike and Pat McGowan of Erie, Penn.

Isaac Sawyer Abbott, born Jan. 12 to Alexander Lucius and Abigail (Isaacson) Abbott of Brunswick. Grandparents are George and Margaret Isaacson of Brunswick and Mark and Diana Abbott of Dundas, Minn.

