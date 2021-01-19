Alton “Skip” Stinson Jr. 1948 – 2020 BOWDOIN – Skip passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Dec. 27, 2020. Born July 20, 1948 in Bath, son of Viola and Alton Stinson Sr. Skip graduated Brunswick High School in 1967 when he joined the Naval Reserve and started at Bath Iron Works. He was discharged from the reserve May 31, 1973 and was able to focus on his life long career at BIW. There he became a very well respected crane operator having a hand in building some of the Iron works most famous destroyers. He retired after 48 years at the yard. Retirement for Skip meant more time for family and traveling. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids whom he would do anything for. Telling his son-in-law “We don’t have a lot of money, or a lot of things, but we have fun with the things we do have!” He would do anything for his family and friends. Sometimes I believe he worked harder in retirement leaving the house before sunrise to help with any projects that needed an extra hand or just to go for a ride as a much needed companion. He was a master barterer; collector of junk. If you didn’t know you needed it, he could get it for you. And then make you wish you had 10 more just like it. His love for hobbies such as snowmobiling and flying his airplane made him lifelong friends. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Ramona of 35 years: and his children, Daniel Stinson, wife Crystal, Amanda Gillig, husband Alex, and Jesica Merrill and former husband Aaron; five grandchildren, Gabe, Layla, Raymon, Hayden, and Logan; also his siblings, John Stinson and Doreen Stinson; and special nephews and nieces. Skip was predeceased by his parents, Viola and Alton Stinson Sr. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous