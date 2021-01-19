THE VILLIAGES, Fla. – Elizabeth “Betty” Hersey Bartley, 77, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on Jan. 12, 2021 at the Cornerstone Hospice House. Betty was born in Old Town on Sept. 21, 1943. She grew up in West Kennebunk and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1961 and the Gorham State Teachers College in 1965. Betty married her husband, Harold “Curly” in 1968 and they welcomed their daughter, Bethany, in 1972.

Betty taught Language Arts for more than 30 years at several schools in Maine, including Auburn Middle School, the Consolidated School (Kennebunkport), Biddeford Junior High School, and Saco Middle School.

After retiring from teaching, she went on to work as a bank teller in Maine and Florida. In 2006, Betty and Curly retired to The Villages, Fla., where she rekindled her passion for painting ceramics.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and her grand cats, going to the movies and shows, eating lobster and fish chowder, and enjoying all things Christmas.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Alvin and Helen (Murray) Hersey.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harold “Curly” Bartley of The Villages, Fla.; her daughter, Bethany Bartley of Tampa, Fla.; her sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Wills and her husband, Vincent, of The Villages, Fla., and Barbara McCallum of Buxton, her brother, Alban “Aubby” Hersey and his wife, Rose, of South Paris; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a celebration of her life in Maine later this year.

Arrangements are in care of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, FL 32162.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or to a local animal shelter.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous