SACO – Mr. Jason W. Shaw, 44, of Saco, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 of an extended illness at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

Jason was born Dec. 24, 1976 in Jacksonville, Ark. to William P. Shaw and Billye Ard Shaw.

Jason moved to Biddeford in 1991 where he graduated from Biddeford High School in 1996 before receiving his associate’s degree in culinary arts.

He married the love of his life Mrs. Joyce Bolduc Shaw on Sept. 14, 2007 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

Jason had various jobs working in the food industry before becoming a sales manager in the car dealership industry.

Jason had various hobbies and interest such as fishing, video games, working in his yard but he took the most pride in his family. His favorite pastime was bragging about his boys Elijah, Alexander, and his wife Joyce.

Jason is survived by his wife Joyce Bolduc Shaw of Saco; sons Elijah and Alexander Shaw of Saco; father William P. Shaw of Biddeford, mother Billye A. Shaw of Arkansas; sister Carmen Eva Shaw of Rogers, Ark.; many nieces and nephews who he loved and treasured.

Due to COVID-19 a private service outside of Mass will be held with a burial following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, in Biddeford. A celebration of life will be held in the summer at a later date. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous