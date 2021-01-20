Alvin Franklin Hill 1938 – 2021 DAMARISCOTTA – Alvin Franklin Hill, 82, of Damariscotta, passed away at his home on the morning of Jan. 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bath, on August 30, 1938, he was the son of William and Leona (McKinney) Hill. Al grew up in Bath and Wiscasset, attending local schools before joining the U.S. Navy in 1965. He spent the majority of his time on a ship stateside during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, he moved back to the Bath area. For about five years he worked with gunite, travelling all over New England on various bridge, smokestack and other construction projects. He went to work at Bath Iron Works in 1974, where he remained until his retirement in 1995. He spent his entire 21 years there working in the painting department, becoming supervisor at the time of his retirement. In 1971 he married Rosalie Prentice and the couple lived in Newcastle, Bath and Bristol, before moving permanently to Damariscotta in the late ’70s. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Bath and enjoyed spending time there. Al was a true outdoorsman and loved boating, fishing, and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed projects of all sorts and particularly enjoyed working on old cars. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Richard Hill; and siblings, Jimmy Hill and Terry Frohmiller. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie of Damariscotta; children, Heather Case of Bristol, and Scott Hill and his wife Becky of Topsham; grandchildren, Justin, Lauren, DJ, Connor and Payton; as well as five siblings, Margie Reinertson, John Hill, Elaine Hopeck, Judy Prebble and Billy Hill. Alvin will be remembered privately by his family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

