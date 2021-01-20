WESTLAKE, OHIO – Virginia “Jenny”, 83, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021. She was born in Manny’s Neck, N.C., the daughter of James Cobb and Virginia Hill.

All who knew her well called her Jenny. A brilliant student, she accepted a scholarship to train as a registered nurse at Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va. She later obtained a degree at William and Mary College, in Williamsburg, Va.

Jenny married Frank Semancik in 1963 and moved to Ohio. She worked as a registered nurse at hospitals in Lorain and Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at Jennings Hall, a retirement home in Garfield Heights, Ohio. While living in Columbus, Ohio she worked with the mentally handicapped and disabled, giving of her time and talent while at the same time raising three children.

This dedicated wife and mother moved with her family to many locations in this country based on the employment of her spouse. For the past 20-plus years’ she has called Maine home. She supervised the building of two homes in Maine and loved the down-to-earth people who lived in that beautiful part of the country.

Jenny is survived by her husband, Frank; sons, Frank, Michael and Christopher. She is also survived by her sister, Ann and brother, Edward. Jenny leaves behind her grandsons, Nikolai, Alex, and Jackson Cash Semancik.

Jenny was the true Matriarch of the Semancik family. She was someone who would listen to the concerns of others and give of herself without reservation. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her honor to the

Rockland Maine Library

80 Union St. #2925,

Rockland, ME 04841.

