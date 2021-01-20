The Portland school board voted unanimously Tuesday to support the district administration’s decision to not administer standardized testing for English language learner students this spring due to logistics and concerns about the value of the testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means the district will not be moving ahead with preparations for the ACCESS for ELL standardized test, which is typically administered annually to students identified as English language learners to test proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing English.

The number of English language learners in Maine is small, though they do make up significant populations in Portland and a handful of other southern Maine districts. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, administering the test would pose logistical problems, especially for remote-only students, Superintendent Xavier Botana said. The district has also discussed with the Maine Department of Education an option for families who may want to opt-in to testing.

Some school districts, including Biddeford and Lewiston, are planning on moving ahead with the testing, although the superintendent in South Portland said earlier this month that district plans to take an approach similar to Portland and not administer the test. Although annual standardized testing of ELL students is a federal requirement and no waivers have been granted to date, Botana said at a board workshop earlier this month there did not appear to be significant consequences for not administering the test for a single year.

“In a different scenario the ultimate consequence would be the state being penalized with some of their administrative funds and then being put on an improvement plan to ensure this doesn’t happen again, so that’s what the ultimate consequences could be,” he said.

In other news Tuesday, the board also held a workshop to discuss a resolution condemning a recent spate of hate mail targeting LGBTQ residents and received an update from the superintendent on the future of childcare programming being funded with federal coronavirus relief dollars.

The U.S. Department of Education announced an additional $183 million in federal coronavirus relief for K-12 schools in Maine earlier this month as well as an extension for the use of funds awarded last year. Botana said Tuesday the additional funding and extension puts the district in a good position to be able to extend community partnership programs that have been providing remote day and before and after care for students during hybrid learning. The board is expected to consider next month a plan to continue the community partners program through the end of the school year.

