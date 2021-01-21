AUGUSTA — Maine’s attorney general and secretary of state are joining efforts to call on the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a section of the Voting Rights Act that protects racial minorities.
Attorney General Aaron M. Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows have joined several of their colleagues in filing amicus briefs on the subject.
They’ve filed the briefs in a pair of consolidated cases that concern Arizona laws that have drawn criticism from voting rights advocates.
Frey has joined 18 attorneys general while Bellows has signed on to an effort that includes nine secretaries of state and a number of state and local election officials.
Bellows said the protections in the Voting Rights Act ensure “equitable and fair access to elections nationwide” and have “served that role for decades now without negative impacts on other elections laws.”
