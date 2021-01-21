Charles H. Zois, D.D.S., age 81, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021 as a result of complications from a stroke suffered August 2015.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey, to Harry Zois and Aurica Sumbasakis. Charles was the younger brother of Nicholas H. Zois (1933-1952).

After graduating from the University of Maryland’s Baltimore College of Dental Surgery Dental School (D.D.S) in 1965, he completed a year-long residency in general dentistry at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, New Jersey. This was followed by a post as house officer at The Royal London Dental Hospital’s Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, while awaiting his assignment with the U.S. Navy.

Charles married Karolyn Karle Kashmiry in 1967 and together they moved to a farm in Wells Branch in 1969. That same year he opened his solo practice in general dentistry in South Berwick (1969-2007). He was clinical staff at Community Dental, Biddeford (2007-2015). He also provided dental care to Cumberland County Jail, Portland (2007 – 2009), York County Jail, Alfred (2009-2012) and Army Reserve Troops preparing for deployment (2007-2015).

His service extended beyond patients as he fostered the education and training of both dental and dental hygiene students in his role of clinical instructor for Arizona School of Dentistry, Mesa, Arizona (2007-2015), Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Boston (2007-2015), University of New England School of Dental School, Portland (2013-2015).

His leadership roles included: Maine State Board of Dental Examiners (2009-2014), Chief Complaint Officer (2012-2013), North East Regional Board of Dental Examiners (2005-2015), consultant (2005-2009), voting member (2009-2015) and representative for Maine State Dental Board to American Board of Dental Examiners (2013-2015).

His participation in professional organizations included: Fellow, International College of Dentists (2010-2015), American Dental Association (Life Member), Maine State Dental Association, York County Dental Association, including term as president (1969-2015), Southeast New Hampshire Dental Association (1969-2015).

His community activities and other affiliations included: South Berwick Rotary Club, two terms as president, two times recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship Award (1969-2015), Arundel Yacht Club (1974-2005), Kennebunk Rod and Gun Club, New England MG Car Club, NRA (Life Member).

Fundraising and volunteer activities included: various local, national and international causes through Rotary, participant in Doctors with A Heart, participant in Kimball Health Center free dental clinic in Saco and participated in many donated dental service programs.

Additionally, Charles was a regular donor to Red Cross blood drives throughout his life.

Charles was an avid student of history including the history, development, and collecting of antique military firearms (U.S. Civil War – World War I). He enjoyed country living, animals and sailing.

He is survived by his wife, Karolyn, of Kennebunk, son Adam N. Zois of Marblehead, Massachusetts, daughter Alexandra Zois Yaghoobi and her husband Hooman Yaghoobi of Bronxville, New York, and grandchildren Amir Yaghoobi, Zarine Yaghoobi, Jane Zois, and Nicholas Zois. He is also survived by Christ L. Zois, M.D., his life-long friend, cousin, and godfather to son Adam, a brother-in-law Tymoor Kashmiry and Barbara Zois, dear cousin and godmother to daughter Alexandra.

He is remembered as a loving husband and father, who treasured his family above all else. He was so very proud of his children and their accomplishments. His kindness, generosity and jovial spirit touched countless lives. May his memory be a blessing.

Charles’ services are private.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the South Berwick-Eliot Rotary Club, P.O. Box 11 South Berwick Maine 03908, to support its Rotaplast charity.

