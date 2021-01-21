Haddock supper buffet — Saturday, Jan. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Social distancing guidelines in effect, face masks and use of hand sanitizer required. Takeout containers available. Suggested donation: adult, $8; child, $4; family, $20.
