FALMOUTH – Morton Silin of Falmouth, formerly of Newton, Mass., passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. He was 93 years old. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Irene Bresnick Silin, who died less than three weeks earlier on Dec. 29, 2020.Morton was born on July 4, 1927 in Brookline Mass., the second son of Louis and Fannie (Freedman) Silin. His father was the founder of Silin Manufacturing, a successful maker of women’s apparel. Morton attended the Valley Forge Military Academy outside Philadelphia. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy. Following his service, he received his bachelor’s degree from Boston University in business administration. He then joined the family business, eventually becoming CFO of the company.In college, Mort played on the varsity tennis team. He was also a champion squash player and once played in a tournament against the national champion Henri Salaun (he lost!). In addition to tennis and squash, Morton enjoyed playing golf. He continued to play these games against much younger opponents at a high level into his 80s. Mort was also an expert bridge player, and at the time of his death, he was very close to earning the rank of Life Master. Indeed, he was playing computer bridge the day before he died. Morton had a passion for both impressionist art and classical music. He particularly liked listening to Mahler and opera. Throughout his life, he spent a great deal of time learning about the animals of the world and delighted in quizzing his children and grandchildren about them. Mort had many life-long friends. He was an extrovert with a great sense of humor. Mort married Irene of Mattapan, Mass. in 1951. Irene was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and Simmons College. They moved to Newton, Mass. and had two children. The family spent time skiing in the winter and going to the beach in the summer.After their children were grown, Mort and Irene spent time travelling, something Irene particularly loved. In 2014, Mort and Irene moved to Oceanview in Falmouth to spend the balance of their retirement years in Maine, where they lived closer to their son, daughter-in-law, and grandson who reside in South Freeport. They especially enjoyed boating with them on Casco Bay and staying with them on Chebeague Island. They also took pleasure visiting with their daughter and son-in-law, and their family in Massachusetts and at their summer home on Cape Cod. Mort is survived by his two children and their spouses, Sheryl and Mark Perechocky of Wellesley, Mass. and Steven Silin and Diane Lukac of South Freeport. He was the proud grandfather of three grandchildren, David (and Miriam) and Andrew (and Salma) Perechocky and Jonathan Silin; and seven great-grandchildren. Private graveside services were held in Massachusetts.

