STANDISH – Matt Quatrano, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. He will be greatly missed by the many family and friends who stood with him on his journey through life.

He is survived by his parents, Chipper and Brenda Quatrano; brother, Charlie Quatrano and sister-in-law, Kristin, brother, Eric Quatrano and sister-in-law, Amanda; and many family and friends.

To express condolences and to participate in Matt’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

