A community foundation in Maine has awarded conservation grants to 18 nonprofit organizations in the state.

The Maine Community Foundation’s “Conservation For All” grants total more than $200,000.

The community foundation said the grants are designed to support “organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and our land and water.”

The groups receiving grants include Portland Parks Conservancy, Somerset Woods Trustees and the group Hearty Roots.

Hearty Roots will use its grant for a project that connects low-income children with outdoor adventure programming.

The Portland Parks Conservancy will use the grant to make Riverton Trolley Park in Portland more accessible.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: