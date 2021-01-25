Police checking on the well-being of a New Sharon resident found the bodies of two adults inside a home on Havey Road on Monday morning, according to a statement from Katy England, spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

State police troopers and a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputy went to the home around 9:40 a.m. and discovered the bodies of one man and one woman.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team spent most of the day and evening at the residence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit South are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

A post-mortem examination of the bodies will be conducted Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

