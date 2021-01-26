Maine reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 11 additional deaths.

The new cases is a sharp increase from the previous three days of relatively lower case counts, including Monday, when 259 new cases were reported.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has logged 37,708 cases of COVID-19, and 558 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Maine’s health care systems are opening up new vaccination clinics and creating new hotline numbers even as vaccine supply remains limited.

Maine is receiving about 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine a week from the federal government, and it’s unclear when production and distribution will improve. There are 193,000 people in the state’s 70-and-older population, which Maine began immunizing last week.

The lack of supply is crimping the vaccine rollout across the country, but Maine is doing better than the national average, according to the Bloomberg News vaccine tracker. As of Monday, Maine had administered 8.13 doses per 100 people, 10th best in the nation. The national average is 6.8 per 100 people. The top states for getting vaccine doses into arms are Alaska at 12.88 per 100 people and West Virginia at 11.47 doses per 100 people.

Also on Monday, Maine held its first drive-thru vaccination clinic, at a site in Brunswick for those with intellectual disabilities and the staff who care for them. About 170 people associated with the Independence Association got their shots on Monday, with an average wait time of about two hours.

Through Monday, Maine had given 110,332 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 87,292 first doses and 23,040 second doses.

