It isn’t often that a Maine high school athlete goes on to play one sport in college, let alone two, but Rachel Wall isn’t just any student-athlete.

The Freeport senior announced earlier this week that she will play both soccer and basketball at Division III Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia (just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee).

“I’m very excited,” said Wall, who plans to study biology in college. “It’s nice to finally have it all figured out.”

Wall is a matchup nightmare due to her size and athleticism on both the pitch and the court, and is a beloved, highly respected captain and teammate due to her demeanor and leadership.

“Rachel is a great athlete and is also a kid of character and integrity,” said Seth Farrington, Freeport’s girls’ basketball coach.

Wall made a huge impact for three years in varsity soccer, scoring goals with abandon, and after swinging up to varsity as a freshman, has been a standout in basketball for a powerhouse squad the past two seasons.

Wall said that she got interest from many schools, including some at the Division I and Division II level, but that Covenant College stood out for some important reasons.

“I really wanted to go to a faith-based college,” Wall said. “(Covenant College) has a great sense of community and has great academics. I was born in California and have lived in Maine, so I’ve lived in warm and cold. I wanted to find a new place.”

Wall said that while the soccer program is well established, the basketball program is up and coming and she’s excited to compete in two sports at the next level.

“I love both soccer and basketball and this is a great opportunity to keep playing both,” Wall said. “Getting varsity experience at Freeport helped me a lot.”

Freeport girls’ soccer coach David Intraversato has coached Wall for years and raves about her skills.

“I’ve been coaching Rachel since she was 8-years-old and she has always been a top player,” Intraversato said. “Her shifty speed has always been hard to defend. She makes a move on a defender and before you know it, she’s gone. She can flip a switch and she’s off to the races. She’s a tough kid. If she takes a hit, she gets right back up and is right back in the game. She’s a phenomenal teammate and will do really well in a college soccer culture. Her speed, toughness and strength with the ball will be a valuable addition to her club.”

Farrington also believes that Wall will thrive at the next level.

“Rachel’s game translates well,” said Farrington. “The college game is about spacing and pace and that fits her well athletically. She’s so strong and quick. I think the best is yet to come for her.”

Wall is hoping to salvage some semblance of a basketball season. Freeport just began practicing again after several weeks off. Games are tentatively scheduled to begin Feb. 8, but the situation in regards to COVID-19 concerns remains fluid.

“We’re just trying to stay conditioned and have fun and find positives,” said Wall. “I’m just trying to pass the leadership down.”

While Wall will certainly make an impact at the next level, she won’t soon be forgetten in Freeport.

“I have two daughters (ages) 6 and 4 and I want them to grow up to be like Rachel Wall,” Farrington. “If they can be like her on the floor, great, but I really want them to be like her off the floor.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]

